Mostly sunny for long weekend

Tonight will be clear with a low of 18 C (64 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny and clear with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 15 (59).

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day with cloudy periods remaining overnight and a high of 25 (77) with a low of 12 (54).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 10 (50) and Monday will see cloudy skies during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 22 (72) with a low of 11 (52).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1989 and the record low is 3 (37) set in 1959.

Sunset today is at 8:50 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:50 a.m.