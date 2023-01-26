More snow expected tonight

Tonight will see some snowfall and a low of -13 C (9 F).

Tomorrow will see a chance of flurries during the day, remaining cloudy overnight with a high of -9 (16) and a low of -28 (-18)

In the extended forecast, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -21 (-6) and a low of -29 (-20) and Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high of -20 (-4) and a low of -30 (-22).

The record high for today is 6 (43) set in 2006 and the record low is -41 (-42) set in 1997.

Sunset today is at 5:02 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:50 a.m.