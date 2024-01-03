More snow called for in forecast

Tonight will be clear with a low of -20 C (-4 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -9 (16) with a low of -11 (12).

Friday will see cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance of flurries overnight and a high of -6 (21) with a low of -8 (18).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will see cloudy skies with a chance of snow throughout the day and overnight with a high of -6 (21) and a low of -13 (9) and Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -9 (16) with a low of -15 (5).

The record high for today is 5 (41) set in 2007 and the record low is -38 (-36) set in 2010.

Sunset today is at 4:31 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 8:06 a.m.