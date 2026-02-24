Mild temperatures hang around this week, but weekend will bring deep freeze

Tonight will be partly cloudy with periods of light snow and a chance of flurries with a low of -21 C (-6 F).

Tomorrow will see mainly sunny skies during the day before becoming cloudy with periods of snow overnight and a high of -10 (14) with a low of -19 (-2).

Thursday will continue to see cloudy skies with a periods of snow during the day, remaining cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight and a high of -1 (30) with a low of -4 (25).

In the extended forecast, Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of snow during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of flurries overnight with a high of 1 (34) and a low of -23 (-9), and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of -15 (5) and a low of -28 (-18).

The record high for today is 11 (52) set in 1976 and the record low is -40 (-40) set in 2022.

Sunset today is at 5:49 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:04 a.m. Tomorrow will see 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.