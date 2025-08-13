Mild, damp weather expected for Fair weekend

Tonight will be clear with fog patches dissipating in the evening and a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will see sunny skies early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm, remaining partly cloudy overnight with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 20 (68).

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 19 (66).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will see cloudy skies during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 11 (52) and Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 22 (72) with a low of 13 (55).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1970 and the record low is 1 (34) set in 1997.

Sunset today is at 8:33 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:05 a.m.