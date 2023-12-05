Middling temperatures to last into weekend

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of -11 C (12 F).

Tomorrow will see mainly cloudy skies during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries overnight and a high of 2 (36) and a low of -2 (28).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 3 (37) and a low of 0 (32).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be sunny during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries overnight and a high of 1 (34) with a low of -4 (25) and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -3 (27) with a low of -10 (14).

The record high for today is 9 (48) set in 1913 and the record low is -39 (-38) set in 1908.

Sunset today is at 4:19 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:51 a.m.