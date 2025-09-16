Mid-month heat wave wanes over the course of the week

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 13 C (55 F).

Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and cloud in the daytime and cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 11 (52).

Thursday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day, remaining cloudy overnight with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 10 (50).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see cloudy skies during the day before becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 18 (64) with a low of 9 (48), and Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day, remaining partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 19 (66) and a low of 10 (50).

The record high for today is 31 (88) set in 2018 and the record low is -5 (23) set in 2011.

Sunset today is at 7:25 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:53 a.m.