Mainly sunny weather to hold out through the weekend

Tonight will see clear skies with a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and clear with a high of 29 (84) with the overnight seeing cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain and a low of 16 (61).

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 (82) and a low of 15 (59) and clear overnight.

In the extended forecast, Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 28 (82) with a low of 15 (59) and Sunday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 16 (61).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 2011 and the record low is 6 (43) set in 2018.

Sunset today is at 9:10 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:30 a.m.