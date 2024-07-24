Hot weekday temps won’t ease with weekend showers

Tonight will see clear skies and a low of 13 C (55 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny and clear with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 17 (63).

Friday will again see sunny skies during the day before cloudy periods with a chance of showers set in overnight with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 20 (68).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 19 (66) and Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 18 (64).

The record high for today is 36 (97) set in 1918 and the record low is 2 (36) set in 2004.

Sunset today is at 9:01 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow will be at 5:40 a.m.