Hot sunny week ahead

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms with a low of 15 C (59).

Tomorrow will be sunny and clear with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 17 (63).

Thursday will continue to see sunny and clear skies with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 19 (66).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see sunny skies during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 31 (88) and a low of 20 (68), and Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day, remaining partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 18 (64).

The record high for today is 35 (95) set in 1921 and the record low is 4 (39) set in 1922.

Sunset today is at 9:16 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:23 a.m.