Heat wave breaks tonight

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 11 C (52 F).

Tomorrow will see clearing skies during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 16 (61) and a low of 10 (50).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day and clear skies overnight with a high of 18 (64) and a low of 7 (45).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be sunny with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 23 (73) and a low of 9 (48) and Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 20 (68) with a low of 8 (46).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 1912 and the record low is -2 (28) set in 1962.

Sunset today is at 7:48 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:37 a.m.