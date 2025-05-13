Heat warning to end tomorrow evening

A heat warning for the Rainy River District remains in effect until tomorrow night. High persistent heat poses risks for those not used to it, according to Environment Canada, as well as older adults, infants and young children and those with chronic illnesses. During a heat warning, be sure to drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty, spend more time in a cool place and dress for the weather. Early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others may include headaches, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue.

Tonight will be 18 C (64 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny in the morning and early afternoon, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then clearing overnight with a high of 32 (90) and a low of 17 (63).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day with showers overnight and a high of 26 (79) with a low of 11 (52).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day with a continuing chance of showers overnight and a high of 16 (61) with a low of 7 (45) and Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the day, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 10 (50) and a low of 0 (32).

The record high for today is 31 (88) set in 1977 and the record low is -6 (21) set in 1997.

Sunset today is at 8:45 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:34 a.m.