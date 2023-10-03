Heat event ending today, cooler temperatures last the weekend

Environment Canada is warning that a prolonged heat event is expected to continue today, with a maximum temperature from 27 to 29 C (81 to 84 F) and the humidex reaching 34 to 36 (93 to 97). The heat event should end tonight with cooler temperatures expected tomorrow. Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place to avoid the dangerous effects of heat illness. Never leave people of pets inside a parked vehicle.

Tonight will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms and a low of 14 (57).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with rain during the day, remaining cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 14 (57) with a low of 8 (46).

Thursday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 11 (52) and a low of 5 (41).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 8 (46) and a low of 2 (36) and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 9 (48) and a low of 0 (32).

The record high for today is 28 (82) set in 2011 and the record low is -7 (19) set in 2008.

Sunset today is at 6:49 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:17 a.m.