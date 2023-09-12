Grey skies will mostly stick around this week

Tonight will see a few clouds with a low of 3 C (37 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny during the day with clear skies overnight and a high of 19 (66) with a low of 7 (45).

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 10 (50).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 10 (50) and Saturday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 19 (66) and a low of 9 (48).

The record high for today is 31 (88) set in 1952 and the record low is -3 (27) set in 1910.

Sunset today is at 7:33 p.m., and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:47 a.m.