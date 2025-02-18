Frigid temps even out over the week

Tonight will be partly cloudy with periods of light snow and a low of -23 C (-9 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with periods of light snow during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -16 (3) and a low of -25 (-13).

Thursday will be sunny and clear with a high of -10 (14) and a low of -20 (-4).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see cloudy skies during the day with cloudy periods overnight with a high of -8 (18) and a low of -14 (7), and Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day and becoming cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight with a high of -3 (27) and a low of -7 (19).

The record high for today is 11 (52) set in 2017 and the record low is -42 (-44) set in 1966.

Sunset today is at 5:40 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:15 a.m.