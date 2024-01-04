Flurries to ring in the weekend

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness with a chance of flurries and a low of -12 C (10 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of -5 (23).

Saturday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of -6 (21) and a low of -13 (9).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -9 (16) with a low of -15 (5) and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of -10 (14) and a low of -16 (3).

The record high for today is 3 (37) set in 2021 and the record low is -39 (-38) set in 1981.

Sunset today is at 4:32 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 8:06 a.m.