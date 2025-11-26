Flurries to continue throughout the week

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -10 C (14 F).

Tomorrow will see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries during the day and cloudy periods with a continuing chance of flurries overnight with a high of -6 (21) and a low of -16 (3).

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight with a high of -9 (16) and a low of -15 (5).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries overnight with a high of -10 (14) and a low of -17 (1) and Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -11 (12) with a low of -18 (0).

The record high for today is 12 (54) set in 1962 and the record low is -29 (-20) set in 1977.

Sunset today is at 4:24 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow will be at 7:39 a.m.