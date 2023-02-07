Flurries on the horizon

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of -5 C (23 F).

Tomorrow will see sunny skies in the day before becoming cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight and a high of 3 (37) with a low of -4 (25).

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of 2 (36) and a low of -11 (12).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud wit ha chance of flurries during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of -5 (23) and a low of -14 (7) and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -3 (27) with a low of -7 (19).

The record high for today is 9 (48) set in 1998 and the record low is -38 (-36) set in 1994.

Sunset today is at 5:22 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:32 a.m.