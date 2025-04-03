Flurries last through weekend

Tonight will be cloudy with a low of -3 C (27 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of 4 (39) and a low of -10 (14).

Saturday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries during the day before seeing partly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries overnight and a high of 2 (36) with a low of -11 (12).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of flurries during the day with partly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries overnight with a high of 0 (32) and a low of -14 (7) and Monday will be sunny and clear with a high of -2 (28) and a low of -11 (12.)

The record high for today is 23 (73) set in 1910 and the record low is -26 (-15) set in 1954.

Sunset today is at 7:47 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:46 a.m.