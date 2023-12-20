Flurries expected tonight

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -4 C (25 F).

Tomorrow will bring mainly cloudy skies during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 2 (36) and a low of -1 (30).

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 2 (36) and a low of 0 (32).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will be cloudy throughout the day and overnight with a high of 4 (39) and a low of 3 (37), and Sunday will see cloudy skies during the day and night with a chance of rain showers or flurries overnight and a high of 4 (39) with a low of -2 (28).

The record high for today is 8 (46) set in 1956 and the record low is -40 (-40).

Sunset today is at 4:20 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 8:04 a.m.