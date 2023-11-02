Flurries expected, but brief break over weekend

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a low of -2 C (28 F).

Tomorrow will bring mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries during the day before becoming clear overnight with a low of -14 (7).

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries overnight with a high of 0 (32) and a low of -4 (25).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of 2 (36) and a low of 2 (36) and Monday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries during the day, remaining cloudy overnight with a high of 3 (37) and a low of -3 (27).

The record high for today is 22 (72) set in 2020 and the record low is -19 (-2) set in 1951.

Sunset today is at 5:52 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 8:03 a.m.