Fair weekend mostly clear but chance of showers Saturday

Tonight will see clearing skies and a low of 8 C (46 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny and clear with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 18 (64).

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 15 (59).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 27 (81) with a low of 14 (57) and Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 18 (64).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 2021 and the record low is 2 (36) set in 1954.

Sunset today is at 8:25 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:11 a.m.