Extreme heat warning in effect through tomorrow

Fort Frances is currently under a Heat Warning, according to Environment Canada. The event is expected to last into Friday with daytime highs of 28 to 32 C (82 to 90 F). Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others, including headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 911 if you or someone around you is showing signs of heat stroke, which can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness. While waiting for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, and applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 21 (70).

Tomorrow will continue to see partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm throughout the day and overnight with a high of 32 (90) and a low of 19 (66).

Saturday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day before becoming partly cloudy overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 14 (57).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 23 (73) and a low of 13 (55) and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 26 (79) with a low of 16 (61).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 2021 and the record low is 3 (37) set in 1915.

Sunset today is at 9:19 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:17 a.m.