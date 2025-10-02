Enjoy high temps this weekend,season norms return Monday

Tonight will be clear with a low of 11 C (52 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny during the day before becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 28 (82) with a low of 19 (66).

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day, becoming cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 28 (82) with a low of 18 (64).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 5 (41), and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before seeing cloudy periods overnight with a high of 13 (55) and a low of 4 (39).

The record high for today is 31 (88) set in 2023 and the record low is -8 (18) set in 1974.

Sunset today is at 6:51 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:16 a.m.