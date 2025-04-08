Double digit temps expected by weekend

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of -2 C (28 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with periods of light snow during the day, remaining cloudy with a chance of flurries or rain showers overnight and a high of 3 (37) with a low of -3 (27).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 7 (45) with a low of -3 (27).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 11 (52) with a low of 2 (36), and Saturday will be cloudy throughout the day and overnight with a high of 14 (57) and a low of 2 (36).

The record high for today is 24 (75) set in 1987 and the record low is -19 (-2) set in 2018.

Sunset today is at 7:55 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:38 a.m.