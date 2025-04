The Town of Fort Frances Operations and Facilities Division, at 08:00 on April 2, 2025, declared a significant weather event.

At 16:00 on April 2, 2025, The Town of Fort Frances declares the end of the significant weather event.

We would like to thank the residents for working with the Operations and Facilities Division staff to ensure public safety while crews worked to clean up from this weather event.

This declaration is in accordance with Ontario Regulation 239/02 as amended.