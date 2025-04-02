Declaration of Significant Weather Event

The Town of Fort Frances Operations and Facilities Division, through winter weather monitoring activities, is following a system that could bring significant snow accumulation that could pose a risk to the users of the roadways and sidewalks within the Town of Fort Frances. The Operations and Facilities division will continue to proactively manage this Significant Weather Event and will continue to do so to ensure the public, properties and critical infrastructure are all protected during this event.

This Significant Weather Event declaration comes into effect at 08:00 on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The Town of Fort Frances will declare the ending of this event at such time as the municipality deems it is suitable to do so. During the event, we are asking residents to limit their use of roadways and sidewalks within the Town of Fort Frances for the safety of the public. During this declaration all on-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 7:30pm and 7:30am with the exception of the Downtown core.

Snowfall and inclement weather has led the Town of Fort Frances to declare a significant weather event. – Allan Bradbury photo

We would like to remind the public to stay clear of working equipment to allow Town crews to address accumulation on the roadways and sidewalks. Also, please remember calendar parking is in effect and if possible, to remove vehicles from roadways to aid in work efforts. This will ensure the safety of the public and Town crews.

We recommend that the public continue to monitor 93.1 The Border for updates. Also, residents can call the Operations and Facilities Division Office at 807-274-9893 with any questions or concerns. This declaration is in accordance with Ontario Regulation 239/02 as amended