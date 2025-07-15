Cooler weather lingers through week, weekend

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will see mainly cloudy skies during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 18 (64) with a low of 9 (48).

Thursday will be sunny and clear with a high of 23 (73) and a low of 12 (54).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 13 (55), and Saturday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 13 (55).

The record high for today is 35 (95) set in 1910 and the record low is 3 (37) set in 1912.

Sunset today is at 9:12 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:27 a.m.