Cooler temperatures remain through the week

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 14 C (57 F).

Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 13 (55).

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 55).

In the extended forecast, Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 23 (73) and a low of 11 (52) and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 21 (70) and a low of 8 (46).

The record high for today is 35 (95) set in 1991 and the record low is 0 (32) set in 1982.

Sunset today is at 8:04 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:26 a.m.