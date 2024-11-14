Cool, wet weather forecasted

The forecast is for a week of cool and wet – and maybe even a little bit of the white stuff.

For Thursday night, there’s a low of 1C, with periods of drizzle. Friday is calling for a high of 8C, with mainly cloudy skies, with clouds and a low of 1C overnight.

In the extended forecast, Saturday will be grey and cloudy, with a high of 9C. Showers will hit overnight, with a low of 3C. The grey gloom will continue into Sunday, with showers and a high of 5C. Sunday night is calling for a low of -2C, with a chance of rain or….ready for it? Flurries!

If you’re not into snow, don’t fret – Monday’s forecast is calling for a high of 8, and a return of the sun, so those flurries don’t stand a chance of sticking around. If you like snow – we’re sure it’ll come eventually.

Sunrise for tomorrow will be 7:22 a.m., and the sun will set at 4:33 p.m. – a loss of 2:42 of daylight each day.