Colder overnight temps end with weekend

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness with a low of -14 C (7 F).

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day becoming clear overnight with a high of -1 (30) and a low of -15 (5).

Friday will see sunny skies during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -4 (25) with a low of -18 (0).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of -3 (27) and a low of -9 (16), and Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -1 (30) with a low of -9 (16).

The record high for today is 19 (66) set in 2000 and the record low is -34 (-29) set in 2003.

Sunset today is at 6:04 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:46 p.m.