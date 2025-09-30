Clouds and showers to linger in the district this week

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 13 C (55 F).

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before becoming cloudy with a continued chance of showers overnight and a high of 27 (81) and a low of 17 (63).

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 11 (52).

In the extended forecast, Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 29 (84) and a low of 16 (61), and Saturday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy skies overnight with a high of 17 (63) and a low of 5 (41).

The record high for today is 28 (82) set in 1989 and the record low is -5 (23) set in 1947.

Sunset today is at 6:55 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:13 a.m.