Clouds and flurries to hang around

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a low of -8 C (18 F).

Tomorrow will bring mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of -4 (25) and a low of -9 (16).

Thursday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight and a high of -7 (19) with a low of -10 (14).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of -8 (18) with a low of -12 (10) and Saturday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a high of -8 (18) with a low of -12 (10).

The record high for today is 12 (54) set in 1962, and the record low is -29 (-20) set in 1977.

Sunset today is at 4:23 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:41 a.m.