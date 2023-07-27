Clear, sunny weekend ahead

Tonight will be clear with a low of 13 C (55 F).

Tomorrow will see increasing cloudiness during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 11 (52).

Saturday will be sunny during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 13 (55).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 14 (57) and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 16 (61).

The record high for today is 36 (97) set in 1916 and the record low is 2 (36) set in 1971.

Sunset today is at 8:59 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:42 a.m.