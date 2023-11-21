Chilly temperatures set in this week

Tonight will be clear with a low of -8 C (18 F).

Tomorrow will see mainly sunny skies during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 2 (36) with a low of -13 (9).

Thursday will be sunny during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -8 (18) with a low of -16 (3).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be sunny and clear with a high of -5 (23) and a low of -12 (10) and Saturday will see clear skies during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries overnight and a high of -4 (25) with a low of -11 (12).

The record high for today is 16 (61) set in 1990 and the record low is -27 (-17) set in 1978.

Sunset today is at 4:28 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:32 a.m.