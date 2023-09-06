Chance of showers this weekend

Tonight will be cloudy with a low of 6 C (43 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 18 (64) and a low of 6 (43).

Friday will be sunny and clear with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 8 (46).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 10 (50) and Sunday will again see partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 21 (70) with a low of 8 (46).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1976 and the record low is -2 (28) set in 2018.

Sunset today is at 7:46 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:39 a.m.