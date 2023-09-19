Chance of showers rolling in for the rest of the week

Tonight will be clear with a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny during the day before seeing cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 27 (81) with a low of 13 (55).

Thursday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day, becoming cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 18 (64) with a low of 12 (54).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 17 (63) with a low of 12 (54) and Saturday will be sunny and clear during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 19 (66) and a low of 12 (54).

The record high for today is 30 (86) set in 1970 and the record low is -3 (27) set in 1992.

Sunset today is at 7:18 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:57 a.m.