Chance of showers or thunderstorms tonight

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 10 C (50 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud and the risk of showers in the afternoon before becoming clear overnight with a high of 23 (73) and a low of 11 (52).

Thursday will be sunny and clear with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 13 (55).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be sunny and clear with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 11 (52) and Saturday will continue to see sunny and clear skies with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 11 (52).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1969 and the record low is -4 (25) set in 2008.

Sunset today is at 9:03 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:18 a.m.