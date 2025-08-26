Chance of showers give way to sun and clouds for the rest of the week

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 13 C (55 F).

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm during the day, with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight and a high of 24 (75) with a low of 12 (54).

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 10 (50).

In the extended forecast, Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 22 (72) with a low of 12 (54), and Saturday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 23 (73) with a low of 12 (54).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 1953 and the record low is 0 (32) set in 1915.

Sunset today is at 8:08 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:23 a.m.