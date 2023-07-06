Chance of showers and thunderstorms persist this weekend

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low of 14 C (57 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a continuing risk of showers and thunderstorms before becoming cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 22 (72) with a low of 11 (52).

Saturday continue to see partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 13 (55).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high of 21 (70) with a low of 10 (50) and Monday will bring a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of showers with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 11 (52).

The record high for today is 37 (99) set in 1988 and the record low is 2 (36) set in 1997.

Sunset today is at 9:18 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:19 a.m.