Chance of several showers this week

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 7 C (45 F).

Tomorrow will see clearing skies during the day but will become cloudy overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 14 (57).

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 19 (66) and a low of 14 (57).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 14 (57) and Saturday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 14 (57).

The record high for today is 28 (82) set in 1922 and the record low is -7 (19) set in 1965.

Sunset today is at 7:04 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:07 a.m.