Warming Centre hosting public open house tomorrow

In recognition of National Housing Day on November 22, the District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) is hosting an open house at the Out of the Cold Warming Centre. The event is an opportunity for community members and stakeholders to tour the facility and learn more about the services offered.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: 324 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances

The Out of the Cold Warming Centre, which opened for the season on November 9, 2023, gives those who are vulnerable and may be experiencing homelessness a safe, warm indoor place to rest and access snacks, washroom facilities and referrals to other service providers.

As National Housing Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of safe and affordable housing for all, DRRSB remains committed to providing shelter and support for those in need.

Please join us on Nov. 22 for a light lunch and to recognize the need for secure and accessible housing, while highlighting the collaborative efforts to address homelessness in our community.