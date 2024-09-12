Walmart ‘Fight Hunger, Spark Change’ campaign raises more than $8,000 for Salvation Army Fort Frances food bank

The Salvation Army and Walmart Canada are once more celebrating the bounty that cooperation can bring to those in need.

On the morning of Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Salvation Army Fort Frances auxiliary captain and Walmart Fort Frances general manager Ryan Roberts, along with Salvation Army family services co-ordinator Ryan Daw and Walmart CSM Jodi Forbes, came together to celebrate the results of the Fight Hunger, Spark Change Campaign, an annual initiative that sees Walmart stores across Canada collect monetary donations through February and March to benefit Food Banks of Canada, and by extension, the food bank at the local Salvation Army, which supports families in need within the district.

With the costs of living remaining high, and many of the people making use of food banks across the country being those who are fully employed, Heathcote said the campaign wth Walmart, along with the other community partners who work with the Salvation Army thoughout the year, help to ensure the organization can continue its work of helping as many people as possible.

“The campaign ran in February and March of this past year, and Walmart customers were invited to participate by donating to the campaign,” Heathcote said.

“And I’m really happy to announce that $8,224.74 was raised through that campaign, which is phenomenal considering what’s going on with our economic climate these days. The people of Fort Frances just continue to pull out and provide for our neighbours in need. We continue to see coming to the food bank, and just to be able to have those food shelves stocked and have people be able to select nutritional food is very important for them and their families.”

Heathcote noted that Walmart shoppers contributed a total of $6,224.74 to the campaign in Fort Frances this year, with Walmart Fort Frances stepping up to contribute a further $2,000.

Roberts said that the organization is glad to step in to help the Salvation Army in its efforts, especially considering the money raised at each store stays within that community to make a difference.

“We’re just happy to help participate and help in the community and to be able to provide food to those in need,” Roberts said.

“All the money that’s raised in the store stays here in our local communities, and so it’s really a great partnership that we have.”

Heathcote shared that the summer has been busy for the food bank, with numbers of people making use of it remaining consistent with the rest of the year, showing that food insecurity in the region is remaining mostly the same.

“We’re seeing roughly 60 households each month, which is quite average for us,” he said.

The Salvation Army food bank exists to hep anyone in need, Heathcote said, and he encourages anyone who finds themselves struggling to make ends meet and provide food for their family to contact them, adding the entire experience is designed to offer privacy, though anyone thinking they may need help from the food bank in the first place should never feel shame about it.

“It’s a welcoming environment,” he said.

Salvation Army Fort Frances auxiliary captain Arthur Heathcote, left, Salvation Army family services co-ordinator Ryan Daw, Walmart Fort Frances general manager Ryan Roberts and Walmart CSM Jodi Forbes pose for a photo at the local Walmart store on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, to celebrate the conclusion of the Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign that saw $8,224,74 raised for the Salvation Army’s food bank through February and March of 2024. The money raised came from individual shoppers, as well as the store itself, to help support the food bank and those in need in the district.

– Ken Kellar photo

“It’s a non-invasive environment. You call, make an appointment, it’s all very private to that extent. There’s no need, no need at all, to feel embarrassed or ashamed or anything of the nature. We all need help once in a while, and real strength is defined in being able to ask for help.”