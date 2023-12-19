Walking on thin ice

(FORT FRANCES) The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received multiple calls regarding individuals venturing out onto the ice this past weekend and is reminding residents of the many dangers that may arise due to thin ice. Even though temperatures have been below zero, the ice remains thin in many areas and presents hidden dangers.

Ice is inherently dangerous at this time of year and is always unpredictable. Stay away from open bodies of water.

Always supervise children playing outside who may wander or want to play near rivers, ponds, creeks or ditches etc. A child can drown in less than two inches of water.

Falling into water at this time of year can lead to hypothermia and death.

Cold water temperatures at this time of year can prevent even strong swimmers from escaping once they’ve fallen through the ice.

While ponds and rivers may still appear to be safe enough to walk or skate on, the warmer weather means this likely isn’t the case.

Since mild temperatures are expected to remain into the new year, the integrity of the frozen waterways will only continue to be unpredictable.

The OPP responds to reports every year of people falling through the ice – including fatalities.

A good reminder for people venturing onto the frozen rivers and lakes is the “1-10-1”. If you fall in, you have one minute to catch your breath, 10 minutes of active movement and one hour to get rescued. After an hour in freezing water, hypothermia sets in and death becomes a real possibility.

If you are unaware of the thickness of the ice please stay off, there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice.

Please use extreme caution and be safe this winter.