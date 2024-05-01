Walk to raise funds and awareness for perinatal mental health

It takes a village to raise a child. But it’s important to remember that new moms need a village, too.

Mental health struggles around the birth of a child are more prevalent than we previously thought – and those struggles can lead to devastating consequences.

As a perinatal mental health specialist, it’s something that psychotherapist Kaylee Heyens-McMahon sees regularly, and that’s why she is organizing a Northwestern Ontario team in this Friday’s Flora’s Walk for Perinatal Mental Health, to raise awareness and funds to support the mental health of new moms.

The national walk is in honour of Flora Babakhan, a young woman in Toronto, who dreamed of becoming a mother. Despite fertility struggles, her dream became a reality, and she gave birth to a daughter, Amber. However, soon after the birth, she suffered from perinatal psychosis – a rare and severe form of perinatal mental illness – and she took her own life in January, 2022. Her suffering went unrecognized, undiagnosed and largely untreated, until it was too late.

“It’s just a very tragic story,” said Heyens-McMahon.

Flora’s family set out to raise awareness through the launch of a small walk in their Toronto neighbourhood. Since then, it has expanded into a small but growing national movement, with walks being held across Canada. As a perinatal health specialist, Heyens-McMhon knew the walk was something she wanted to bring to the community, and when she opened her private practice last year, she began organizing.

The local walk, by Team Northwestern Ontario, held in partnership with the Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative (CPMHC), and NorthWest Ontario Counselling & Consulting and is taking place Friday, May 3, from 10-12 p.m. at The Sorting Gap Marina in Fort Frances. In the event of inclement weather, the walk will move indoors to the walking track in the Memorial Sports Centre.

Perinatal mental health is near and dear to Heyens-McMahon’s heart. Not only is it her area of specialty in clinical practice, but she has also experienced it herself. She felt a sense of depression and anxiety in the early months after the birth of her daughter, despite her extensive training and experience.

Perinatal mental health isn’t limited to post-partem depression, which has gotten the most attention in the past few years.

“We used to only hear about post-partem depression. But now we know there’s a whole range of mood disorders, from generalized anxiety, panic, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a big one that people deal with, and then of course there’s the psychosis, which is more rare, but we need to be aware of it,” she said.

Heyens-McMahon began the walk with a goal of awareness and to raise $3,000 to help bring more mental health supports to the region. However, the outpouring of support has blown her away. The team has received $1,000 donations each from Adrian Chapman and his team at Holmlund Financial, the Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances and J&M Builders. Together with dozens of donations from corporations and individuals, they’ve already raised $5,600, with collections still open.

Heyens-McMahon hopes to make the walk an annual event, and build it bigger each year.

To donate, visit https://floraswalk.ca/en/t/teamnorthwesternontario

For updates on the walk, follow NorthWest Ontario Counselling and Consulting on Facebook.

What to watch for

Perinatal Psychosis occurs in approximately 1 to 2 out of every 1,000 deliveries. The onset is usually sudden, most often within the first two weeks postpartum, but can appear any time in the first year.

Approximately 15 per cent of women experience significant depression following childbirth

Approximately six per cent of pregnant women and 10 per cent of postpartum women develop anxiety.

Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) can occur during pregnancy as well, not just postpartum – this is important for people to be aware of and watch for, said Heyens-McMahon.

If you are pregnant or have recently given birth, or know someone who has, there are signs to watch out for, she said.

“A big one we’ll see is someone will say ‘I just don’t feel like myself.’ That’s the number one red flag,” she said. “When we’re in that vulnerable post-partem state, we might not understand exactly what’s going on internally, or what’s happening to us, but we know it doesn’t feel right. We don’t feel like ourselves, beyond the normal, typical baby blues, which last a few days to a couple of weeks.”

She said if the mom is still not feeling emotionally well two or more months post-partem, “we have to listen to that.”

Psychotherapist Kaylee Heyens-McMahon is a familiar face to many new moms in the area – she visits many mom groups to discuss mental health in the vulnerable perinatal stage. She’s organizing a fundraising and awareness walk this Friday. All are welcome to join in at 10 a.m. at the Sorting Gap (memorial Sports Centre in case of bad weather.) – Submitted photo

Intrusive thoughts of harming themselves, harming the baby or anxiety over harm coming to their family are also red flags that someone should be seeking help. These thoughts can be alarming or frightening, and the sufferer may hide them and not seek help, for fear of stigma, or fear that they’ll be thought of as an unfit parent. But research has proven that the thoughts aren’t an indicator that a parent is more likely to act on those thoughts than a parent who’s not having those thoughts at all. But they are a sign that help is needed. Especially if those intrusive thoughts bring comfort or relief, which is an indicator of post-partem psychosis, which DOES increase the risk that thoughts of harm to self or others may be acted upon.

Changes in eating and sleeping are also an indicator. Although these schedules can be thrown into chaos with a new baby in the house, a red flag to watch for, is if the new parent sets the baby down for a nap, and lays down themselves, but they are unable to fall sleep. Instead they may lay awake, feeling overwhelmed, sad, or with their mind racing.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

There are several ways to get involved with Flora’s Walk.

Come out for the walk: There’s strength in numbers, and by showing up, it shows people going through mental health struggles that they’re important, and that there’s support. Everyone is welcome to join the walk, which will begin at 10 a.m. The day’s events are as follows:

10:00 – Friday, May 3rd – Meet at the Sorting Gap Marina (Arena if raining)

10:15 – Enter into the draws for one of many prizes, including yoga classes and photo sessions. Pick up free resources and information from local organizations who support women and families with perinatal mental health. Then, local women will share their perinatal mental health journeys.

11:00 – A local Women’s Hand Drumming Group will be singing. Followed by a fun warm-up to get our walk started!

11:15 – The walk begins! This is a stroller/baby/wheelchair/kid friendly event. All are welcome to join for the entire event. Walkers will make their way to the overpass and back to enjoy cookies and other refreshments.

Financial support:

All of the money raised through the walk will benefit perinatal mental health supports, with 75 per cent staying in the Rainy River district. Some will go towards programming for pregnant people and new moms at the United Native Friendship Centre, some will help to develop a mental health awareness component to be delivered through local pre-natal classes, and some will be able to offset the cost of one to one perinatal mental health therapy, for moms in our community who don’t have the means or insurance to pay. The remaining 25 per cent is donated to the Flora’s Walk foundation, to support the national campaign and initiatives.

To donate online, visit: https://floraswalk.ca/en/t/teamnorthwesternontario