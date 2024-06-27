Upcoming Summer Event Series deemed ‘municipally significant’

The Town of Fort Frances is gearing up for a series of summertime events to help entertain residents and help drive economic growth, and council has given it a strong head start.

As part of Monday night’s Council Meeting, town administration presented a report to council asking for a declaration of the planned Summer Event Series as a “municipal significant event.” The event series, being planned by the town’s Recreation and Culture Division, including Recreation and Culture manager Nathan Young, is a collection of different happenings around town throughout the summer which includes the Rainy Lake Markets held on Thursdays at the Rainy Lake Square, the performance of the Mark Menei Comedy Tour happening July 13, 2024, and a series of concerts planned for the Rainy Lake Square taking place on Thursday, June 27 (Kings of None), Saturday, July 27 (Remembering our Rockers) and Tuesday, August 27 (TBD).

According to a series of administrative reports detailing both the planned summer event series and municipal significance declarations, the Summer Event Series is intended to be a component of the town’s 4 Year Business Plan, itself a direct response to strategic priorities outlined by town council. While the current plan mostly includes live performances of one kind or another, the report details that future events held in this summer series or another series in the future could involve activities as diverse as outdoor movie nights, art walks, talent fairs, food fairs, vendor markers and more, offered in collaboration with local partners and using town venues like the Rainy Lake Square, Memorial Sports Centre or Sorting Gap Marina, all in the name of driving interest in Fort Frances for visitors, as well as tapping into a particular demographic in town.

“This initiative stems from our commitment to activating Rainy Lake Square and enticing visitors to experience the unique charm of Fort Frances,” the report reads.

“Each event in the series offers a distinct blend of entertainment and cultural enrichment, creating memorable experiences for attendees… While our events cater to a diverse audience, we have identified young adults aged 19-35 as a primary demographic for the Summer Event Series. These individuals represent a dynamic segment of our community, and our programming is tailored to their interests and preferences, ensuring their active engagement and participation.”

The Recreation and Culture Division is currently working on implementing a Special Events Policy as well as a Municipally Significant Events Policy to better allow for planning and execution of special events in town, as well as to better apply to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for liquor licenses for these special events, among other benefits.

“Moreover, compliance with regulations set forth by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is paramount to the success of our events,” the report reads.

“Failure to obtain necessary permits or adhere to regulatory standards could result in significant setbacks, including the inability to host certain activities. By listing the event series as events of Municipal Significance, we demonstrate our commitment to upholding regulatory requirements and ensuring the safety and well-being of event attendees. Additionally, obtaining this designation will have tangible benefits for stakeholders across the community. Residents will have access to high-quality cultural and recreational programming that enriches their lives and strengthens community bonds. Local businesses, including caterers, bars, and vendors, will have opportunities to showcase their offerings and contribute to the local economy. Furthermore, visitors to Fort Frances will be drawn to our town by the promise of engaging events and memorable experiences, bolstering tourism and enhancing our town’s reputation as a vibrant destination.”

The Summer Event Series has already been factored into the town’s 2024 Operating Budget, with the goals of enriching community engagement and bolstering economic vitality, with the Recreation and Culture division staff “committed to maximizing resources through strategic partnerships and sponsorships” going forward.