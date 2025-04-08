Two outbreaks ongoing at Riverside facilities

Riverside Health Care is dealing with outbreaks at two of their facilities.

In press releases to media last week, the organization announced that Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home is currently under a respiratory outbreak in both the east and west wings of the facility, while the Emo Health Centre is dealing with a gastrointestinal outbreak.

Visitor restrictions have been implemented at both facilities, with those looking to visit family or friends limited to two visitors or caregivers at a time, per resident. Visitations will also take place in the resident’s rooms rather than common areas.

Rainycrest has also cancelled large group social activities for the time being, and those visiting are required to wear medical masks during their time at the facility.

“Riverside urges all visitors to conduct self-screening before entering the facility and kindly ask

to not visit if they are experiencing any symptoms,” the organization said.

“We continue to urge everyone to be diligent in practicing appropriate hand hygiene and infection prevention and control practices when visiting our facilities at any time. The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are the top priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and continued support.”