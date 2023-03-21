Two locals charged with impaired driving

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation and other offences.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Williams Avenue in Fort Frances after receiving a traffic complaint from a member of the public. Further investigation led to the administration of an approved screening device. As a result, the driver was arrested and transported to detachment for further testing. A 21-year-old from Fort Frances, was charged with Operation while Impaired, Fail to Comply with Release Order and Driving while Under Suspension.

Also on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at approximately at 1:50 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Kings Highway 11 near Lake Road in Fort Frances, again after receiving a traffic complainant from a member of the public. Further investigation led to the administration of an approved screening device. As a result the driver was arrested and transported to detachment for further test. A 30-year-old from Fort Frances was charged with Operation while Impaired and Driving while Prohibited.

Both drivers were released from custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date. They also had their drivers licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

Highway safety is a team sport, do your part and plan a safe ride home.