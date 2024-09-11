Two local students benefit from FirstLight scholarship

The school year is starting off a little brighter for two Fort Frances students, after being awarded $1,500 scholarships from FirstLight.

The company, which works with the Fort Frances dam, announced 10 recipients of 2024-2025 Scholarship Program for Family Members of Company Employees, from across North America.

Elizabeth Cousineau and Evan Strain both secured scholarships, based on essay submissions detailing how volunteerism impacts their lives. The submissions were reviewed by FirstLight’s Culture Committee, which has a mission of enhancing employee participation in building a strong company culture. The ten recipients were awarded their scholarships during ceremonies held near FirstLight’s offices in Northfield, MA and in Oshawa, ON. This year, 10 winners were selected, up from five last year.

“FirstLight is excited to double our scholarship opportunities for our employee families in the United States and Canada from five awardees in our inaugural year to ten recipients in 2024,” said Steve Ryan, Director of People and Culture at FirstLight. “We are so proud to give back to our FirstLight team and extend our support to their loved ones, contributing to continued education for the FirstLight families that inspire us every day. We take great pride in reviewing the essay submissions and being a part of these students’ ongoing success.”

Elizabeth Cousineau is from Fort Frances, ON and studies Integrated Science / Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Dalhousie University.

Evan Strain is from Fort Frances, ON and studies Biomedical Science at the University of Ottawa.

Emily Brydges is from Suffield, CT and studies Economics and Mathematics at Wellesley College.

Kelsie Booth is from Fitchburg, MA and studies Nursing at Assumption University.

Matt Moody is from Bethlehem, CT and studies Media Arts at Western Connecticut State University.

Conor Gollop is from Shrewsbury, MA and studies Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Anna Growhoski is from Easthampton, MA and studies Political Science and Pre-Law at Fordham University.

Shelby Doukogiannis is from Bowmanville, ON and studies Psychology at Trent University.

Amaya Come is from Iroquois Falls, ON and studies Applied Linguistics at Brock University.

Samira D’Souza is from Pickering, ON and studies Nuclear Engineering at Ontario Tech University.

FirstLight also has a long history of providing grant opportunities to local environmental, educational, and public safety organizations, as well as supporting local lake authorities while collaboratively working with neighbouring communities to maintain and improve the local environment.

