Two face charges after police search

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A search warrant executed in the Town of Fort Frances has resulted in two individuals being arrested and charged with numerous offences.

On November 16, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m., the Rainy River District detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with members of the Kenora CSCU, the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Treaty Three Police, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Fourth Street West in the town of Fort Frances.

The executed search warrant has resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of suspected illicit substances including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

A 40-year-old Fort Frances man has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – four counts

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Failure to Comply with Release Order – other than to attend court – three counts

A 42-year-old Fort Frances woman has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – four counts

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on November 17, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).